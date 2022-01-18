XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of XPO Logistics worth $738,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

