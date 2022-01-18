Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

