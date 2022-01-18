Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $158,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 363,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG opened at $199.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.80 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average is $204.86.

