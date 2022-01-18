Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2,228.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Digital Turbine worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $38,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,650,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

APPS stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

