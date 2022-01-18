Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 135,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Western Digital worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 62.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

WDC opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.