W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $504.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.56. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

