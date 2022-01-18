Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Separately, lifted their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41. Sharecare has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,842,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $11,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

