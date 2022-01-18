Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 417.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.