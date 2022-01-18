KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 975,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $314,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock worth $43,256,426.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $192,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

