Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of HNI worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in HNI by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HNI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HNI by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HNI by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $593,499. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

