Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.56. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.