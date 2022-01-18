First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,922. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

