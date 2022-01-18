First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

