First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.