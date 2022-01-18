First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

