Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.