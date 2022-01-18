Commerce Bank Sells 2,875 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

