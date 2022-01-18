Commerce Bank Takes $227,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $132.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.