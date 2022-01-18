Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHUY stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

