NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.