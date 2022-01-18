Commerce Bank Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $87,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

