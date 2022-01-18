Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 34,351 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 98.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 67.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,256,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 402,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 674,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 283,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.