Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TFII stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
