Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

