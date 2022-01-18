Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.