TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

