TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 445.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.