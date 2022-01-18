TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,635 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

