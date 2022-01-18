TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CureVac by 27.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CureVac by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CureVac by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CureVac by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. CureVac has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

