TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.93%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.