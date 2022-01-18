JustInvest LLC Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 68.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average of $170.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

