JustInvest LLC Decreases Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,499,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter worth $4,191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 322,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.