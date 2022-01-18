Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEP opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.89. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

