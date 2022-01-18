Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,008 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

