JustInvest LLC Invests $83,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.
DigitalBridge Group Company Profile
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.