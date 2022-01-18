Commerce Bank Has $307,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

