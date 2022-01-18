Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 750,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

