PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,521.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.28 and a 200-day moving average of $175.86. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

