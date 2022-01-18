Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Expands By 64.7%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

