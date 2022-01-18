JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,647 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.67. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

