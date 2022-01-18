State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 58.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBU opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

