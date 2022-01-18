Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,132 shares of company stock worth $11,548,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

