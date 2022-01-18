Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.21. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

