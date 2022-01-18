Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Exponent by 75.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Exponent by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 714.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

