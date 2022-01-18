Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 26,414 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $146,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

