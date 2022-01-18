State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.36% of The Hackett Group worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 44,974 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 180,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 76.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $592.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.