State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.24% of Photronics worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Photronics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,569 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

