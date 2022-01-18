Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.36 Million

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.72 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $515.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $583.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth $2,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

