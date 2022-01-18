Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Rises By 74.9%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,726,100 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 2,702,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,630.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CHFFF stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

