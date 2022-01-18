State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,658 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

