Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of iStar worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

